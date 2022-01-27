American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 92.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 146,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

