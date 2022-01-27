American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Saia worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $130,000.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $281.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.10. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

