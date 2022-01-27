American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 485.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.39% of NOW worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NOW by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in NOW by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $986.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. NOW’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

