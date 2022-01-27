American Century Companies Inc. Buys 359,670 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 280.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Codexis worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 33.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.