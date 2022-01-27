American Century Companies Inc. Buys 94,468 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pentair worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after buying an additional 342,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

