American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 864,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

