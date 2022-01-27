American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.46 Million Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of BRP Group worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter worth $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRP opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

