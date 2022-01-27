American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $231.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

