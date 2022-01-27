American Century Companies Inc. Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Air Lease worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AL stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.