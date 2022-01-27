American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.50 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,787 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PPL by 8.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 388,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 63.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 31.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

