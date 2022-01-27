American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.76 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Umpqua worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after buying an additional 753,071 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Umpqua by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Umpqua by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

