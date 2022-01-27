American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $264.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

