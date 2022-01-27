American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,678.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

