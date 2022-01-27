American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41.

