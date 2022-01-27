American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 60,229 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,112 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Foot Locker worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

NYSE:FL opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

