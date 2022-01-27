American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,530 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Herc worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Herc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Herc by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Herc by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $152.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

