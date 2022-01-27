American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sanofi by 47.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

