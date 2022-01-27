American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 9.47% of Graham worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Graham by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHM opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

