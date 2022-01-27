American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,353,768 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Global Medical REIT worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.