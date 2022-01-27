American Century Companies Inc. Sells 15,104 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $426.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.77 and its 200 day moving average is $474.45. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

