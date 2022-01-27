American Century Companies Inc. Sells 26,664 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Robert Half International stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.26. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

