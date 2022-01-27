American Century Companies Inc. Sells 354,464 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,464 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of nLIGHT worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

