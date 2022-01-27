American Century Companies Inc. Sells 35,631 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,631 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.18.

Shares of MLM opened at $368.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

