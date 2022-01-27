American Century Companies Inc. Sells 409,543 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,543 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.33% of Canada Goose worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Canada Goose by 12.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

NYSE GOOS opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

