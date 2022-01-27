American Century Companies Inc. Sells 91,383 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,383 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $555.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $766.04.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

