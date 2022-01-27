American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,071 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lithia Motors worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $282.53 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.35.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

