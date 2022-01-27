American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,435 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Travel + Leisure worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

