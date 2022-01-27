American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of American Equity Investment Life worth $68,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 210,693 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 202,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $40.64 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.