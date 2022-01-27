American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 7.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.30% of American Express worth $395,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $219,496,000 after acquiring an additional 266,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.73. 65,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

