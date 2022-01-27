American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

