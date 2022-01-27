American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of American Woodmark worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 51.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.17. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

