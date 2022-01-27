AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ACAN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 9,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Get AmeriCann alerts:

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.