AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ACAN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 9,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.
About AmeriCann
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.