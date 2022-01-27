America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $93.58

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.58 and last traded at $93.58, with a volume of 1337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
