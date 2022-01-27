America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $93.58

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.58 and last traded at $93.58, with a volume of 1337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

