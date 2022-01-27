Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $24.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,274. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,790 shares of company stock worth $17,315,544 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

