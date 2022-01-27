Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,790 shares of company stock worth $17,315,544. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.