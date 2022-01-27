Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 741.4% in January

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 741.4% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 38,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,325 in the last three months. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the third quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the second quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.