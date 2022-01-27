Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 741.4% in January

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 741.4% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 38,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,325 in the last three months. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the third quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the second quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 540,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. Amesite has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

