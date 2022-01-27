AMETEK (AME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AME stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

