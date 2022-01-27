AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Shares Down 7.2%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) shares dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.