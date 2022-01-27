Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.