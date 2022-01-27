Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

