Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379,693 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $73,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

AMGN stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

