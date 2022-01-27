AMO Coin Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $38.51 million and $377,504.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars.

