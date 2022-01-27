Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $111.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $115.42 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $432.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $467.46 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.