Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $102.01 million and $1.97 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002426 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 135,143,575 coins and its circulating supply is 116,541,666 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

