Ampleforth Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $53.89 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $53.89 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00014066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.38 or 0.06565341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.65 or 1.00144597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,225 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

