Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 1%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 1,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

