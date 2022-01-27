Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.68 Million

Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $965.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.00 million and the lowest is $958.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $834.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,481,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,175,000 after buying an additional 159,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

