Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

