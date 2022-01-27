Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

ADSK stock opened at $233.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.30. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $229.62 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

