Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.99 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 548,195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.7% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

